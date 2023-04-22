Ukrainian Ambassador rebukes Chinese diplomat in France over Ukraine and Crimea status

Ambassador of Ukraine to France, HE Vadym Omelchenko, an illustrative image/ Source: fakty.com.ua

Ambassador of Ukraine to France, Vadym Omelchenko, has responded to the scandalous statements made by the Chinese ambassador regarding Crimea and Ukraine’s status under international law, as reported by European Pravda, referencing the Twitter of the Ukrainian Ambassador.

In a recent interview for La Chaîne Info ((LCI) or The News Channel), the French free-to-air news channel China’s Ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, stated that the former Soviet states “do not have an effective status in international law.” It is due to the absence of an international agreement that would materialize their status as a sovereign country.

When asked if he considers Crimea to be a part of Ukraine, the Chinese ambassador responded, “It depends on how one perceives the problem. It is not that simple.”

In addition, the Chinese diplomat asserted that Crimea was “Russian from the beginning” without further elaboration on what one meant by “beginning.”

Ambassador Omelchenko responded firmly to the statements above.

“Either there are obvious problems with [the Chinese ambassador’s understanding of – ed.] geography. Or such statements are at odds with the position of the Chinese capital “on efforts to restore peace in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” wrote Ambassador Omelchenko.

“The test question “Who owns Crimea?” is revealing as usual. Next time it will be good to expand [it with the question – ed.] “Who owns Vladivostok?” There is no room for ambiguity. Crimea is Ukraine. The Soviet empire no longer exists. History is moving forward,” added Ambassador Omelchenko.

According to Bloomberg, French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a way to bring Ukraine and Russia’s leaders to the negotiating table with China’s assistance.

