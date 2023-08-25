Ukraine’s Intel confirms strike at Russian military base in Crimea today

Ukrainian troops struck the 126th Separate Guards Coastal Defense Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the village of Perevalne in occupied Crimea on 25 August, the representative of Ukraine’s intelligence (GUR), Andrii Yusov, told LIGA.net.

Ukraine’s intelligence has information about Russian casualties due to the strike, Andrii Yusov said.

“We confirm the information, there was a strike. This is not the first attack on the 126th Brigade. As Major General Kyrylo Budanov [chief of Ukraine’s intelligence – ed.] said in his last interview, Ukraine can now strike and conduct operations anywhere in occupied Crimea. There will also be a lot of news from there soon,” Andrii Yusov said.

Yusov noted that although there are no photos or videos of the strike, the fact that this information became public from Russian resources can serve as confirmation.

On 25 August, at about 10 a.m., Crimean Telegram channels reported explosions at the Russian military base in occupied Perevalne (Crimea, southern Ukraine)

Perevalne is located in the Simferopol district of Crimea, around 275 kilometers from the nearest Ukrainian-controlled territories in the Kherson Oblast.

