Russia starts launching cruise missiles from the Azov Sea, looking for a new tactic

Bohdan Ben
25/08/2023
Last night, on 25 August 2023, Russia launched cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa. This indicates that Russians are looking for a new tactic so that their missiles can bypass Ukraine’s air defense, said Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of South of Ukraine, while speaking on the TV air.

At first, the Russian army used tactical aviation. It launched two Kh-59 missiles in the direction of one of the ports of Odesa. The missiles were intercepted.

In a few hours, Russians attacked Odesa with two Caliber missiles, deploying a missile carrier in the Sea of Azov. However, these missiles were also intercepted by the air defense.

In total, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed all five enemy targets on the night of 25 August — four missiles and one Shakhed drone.

