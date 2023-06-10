Russian Shahed drone attack on Odesa kills three civilians

Residential apartment building in Odesa damaged by debris of downed Russian Shahed drone overnight on 10 June 2023. Photo: Operational Command South, via Suspilne 

In the early hours of 10 June, Russian forces attacked the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa with Iranian-made Shahed-series one-way attack drones. The Ukrainian military says to have destroyed all the incoming drones in Odesa, but debris from one of those crashed into a residential high-rise apartment building, killing three.

“During a nighttime drone attack in Odesa Oblast, air defense forces destroyed all Shahed-131/136s. As a result of the air battle, the wreckage of one of the drones hit an apartment in a high-rise building and caused a fire. The 60-square-meter fire was quickly extinguished. Three civilians were killed. The blast wave damaged several apartment buildings around. More than ten people were injured,” the Operational Command South reported early on 10 June.

In the morning, a spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces updated that eight Shaheds were downed in the region. The drone crash into the high-rise killed three, and injured 26 including three kids, according to her.

