Russian Shahed drone attack on Odesa kills three civilians

Residential apartment building in Odesa damaged by debris of downed Russian Shahed drone overnight on 10 June 2023. Photo: Operational Command South, via Suspilne

In the early hours of 10 June, Russian forces attacked the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa with Iranian-made Shahed-series one-way attack drones. The Ukrainian military says to have destroyed all the incoming drones in Odesa, but debris from one of those crashed into a residential high-rise apartment building, killing three.

“During a nighttime drone attack in Odesa Oblast, air defense forces destroyed all Shahed-131/136s. As a result of the air battle, the wreckage of one of the drones hit an apartment in a high-rise building and caused a fire. The 60-square-meter fire was quickly extinguished. Three civilians were killed. The blast wave damaged several apartment buildings around. More than ten people were injured,” the Operational Command South reported early on 10 June.

Russian kamikaze drones attack Odesa, southern Ukraine At least two people got killed, according to a member of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksii Honcharenko.

📷https://t.co/VbIgC9weIM pic.twitter.com/Kbq8K5JtTm — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 9, 2023

In the morning, a spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces updated that eight Shaheds were downed in the region. The drone crash into the high-rise killed three, and injured 26 including three kids, according to her.

Last night Russians attacked Odesa with Shahed drones. The military says all eight Shaheds were shot down in the region, but debris of one of those crashed into a residential high-rise killing three, injuring 26https://t.co/NqBYvpQ2pO

📹https://t.co/xjK8i2NFPz pic.twitter.com/pxYZ3ScVK9 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 10, 2023

Tags: drone attack, Odesa, Shahed-136