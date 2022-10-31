Twelve grain vessels left Odesa ports despite Russia’s suspension of “grain deal”

Bulk carrier IKARIA ANGEL in a Ukrainian port. Photo: Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry

Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure says that 12 commercial vessels carrying Ukrainian agricultural products left Greater Odesa ports as “the UN and Türkiye agreed on the traffic of ships through the humanitarian corridor on October 31.” The ships departed despite the fact that Russia, which has been blocking the Ukrainian Black Sea coast, announced that it was suspending the “grain deal” previously negotiated to export Ukrainian grain.

“Representatives of the UN and Türkiye are negotiating with the Russian delegation and continue to look for solutions for the full implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. According to the proposal of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), representatives of the UN and Türkiye envisage the work of 10 inspection groups to check 40 ships. Such a proposal was accepted by the representatives of Ukraine. Representatives of the Russian federation were informed,” the Ministry reported.

The 12 ships carry 354,500 tons of grain from the seaports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi for the needs of Africa, Asia, and Europe.

“Among them is the bulk carrier IKARIA ANGEL with Ukrainian wheat intended for the residents of Ethiopia, which are on the verge of famine. This is the seventh vessel chartered under the UN World Food Program,” the Ministry wrote.

Read also: