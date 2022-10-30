Ukraine couldn’t use grain corridor for Sevastopol attack despite Russian claims — Black Sea Monitoring group

220 kilometers are between the grain corridor and the Russian base in Sevastopol that was attacked on 29 October, the Black Sea monitoring group notes. Therefore, the grain corridor couldn’t give significant advantages for launching drones.

Russia used the attack as a reason to suspend the agreement on the grain corridor, saying it now “can’t guarantee” the safety of the corridor. However, according to the agreement, neither Ukraine nor Russian vessels were allowed to stay closer than 10 miles to the corridor, Ukraine’s Black Sea Monitoring initiative notes. Not approaching the corridor is the only required safety guarantee.