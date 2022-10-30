218 vessels & 2 million tons of grain are blocked by Russia

For example, Ikaria Angel carrying 40,000 Ukrainian grain to Ethiopia couldn't depart from the Ukrainian port on 30 October due to the Russian blockade. The vessel was operating in the UN World Food Program.

218 vessels are blocked from transporting Ukrainian grain to the world because of Russia suspending its participation in the grain corridor deal. 22 vessels are blocked in Ukrainian ports, 95 loaded vessels are blocked on the way from Ukrainian ports while waiting for inspections and 101 are blocked while waiting for the inspection to enter Ukrainian ports, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure informed.

The ministry also notes that the actual blockade of the grain corridor started already in September when Russia decreased the number of inspectors to artificially created the traffic of 176 vessels waiting in queue with 2.1 million tons of agricultural products onboard.

NATO сalled on Moscow to urgently renew the UN-brokered deal, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said. Meanwhile, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign affairs has already called to bypass Russian food blackmail by providing military escorts to ships carrying food from Ukraine since “negotiating with Russia doesn’t work” and “Putin breaks agreements.”

If he continues to jeopardise Ukraine's grain exports, the free world must unite to safeguard shipping with military escorts. Let's bypass the blackmail. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) October 29, 2022