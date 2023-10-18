EU announces over USD 52 mln assistance for Ukraine ahead of winter

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

byOlena Mukhina
18/10/2023
A technician looks at a power grid in Ukraine. Image by UkrInform
European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson announced a financial contribution worth over $52 million in the form of a grant from the European Commission to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the Ministry of Energy reported.

The commissioner emphasized that the European community must be prepared for Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure during the upcoming winter and urged to make efforts to minimize the consequences of them.

Earlier, Kadri Simson met with Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, during which the commissioner said the European Commission would continue to support Ukraine in the most difficult times.

Simson also called on other European states to continue contributing to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which would allow to fund equipment necessary to restore damaged energy facilities.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was set up in 2022 by Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simpson to accumulate contributions from governments, international organizations, and private donors to support the Ukrainian energy sector.

