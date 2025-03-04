Support us on Patreon
Russian drone strikes hit Odesa and Sumy, injuring four

Of 99 Russian Shahed and decoy drones, 97 fail to reach targets. The attack damaged homes and critical infrastructure.
byYuri Zoria
04/03/2025
2 minute read
Aftermath of Russia’s drone attack on Odesa late on 3 March 2025. Photo: Ukraine’s Emergency Service
Russian drone strikes hit Odesa and Sumy, injuring four

On the morning of 4 March, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 99 drones overnight, including Shahed one-way attack drones and decoys, in an attempt to overwhelm air defenses. The attack originated from multiple locations in Russia, including Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

Ukrainian defenses reportedly intercepted 65 drones using aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups. Additionally, 32 Russian decoy drones, which failed to reach their targets, were classified as “locationally lost” without causing damage.

The Air Force’s figures suggest that at least two drones might have reached their intended targets.

According to the report, the drone assault caused damage in the oblasts of Odesa, Sumy, and Donetsk.

Odesa suffers damage to kindergartens, homes, and critical infrastructure

Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper confirmed that Russian drone strikes in Odesa injured four people, including three residents of detached homes who sustained shrapnel wounds and fractures. One individual inside a business center suffered a concussion. Two of the four injured remained hospitalized as of early morning.

Multiple residential buildings and two private kindergartens were damaged. Fires broke out at several locations, which emergency services later extinguished, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Service.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov confirmed that three district heating facilities were temporarily shut down due to damage from the strikes but were restored by 01:44.

Energy company DTEK reported power outages were also reported in parts of the city following damage to energy infrastructure.

Sumy’s children’s hospital hit, city experiences blackouts

Russian drones also struck Sumy, damaging a children’s hospital. The Sumy Regional Military Administration confirmed the Russian drone attack targeted Sumy’s “civilian infrastructure.” No casualties were reported.

Suspilne reported that parts of Sumy experienced blackouts due to the strikes. Two hospitals switched to backup generator power, while a Shahed drone hit a polyclinic in the city, acting Mayor Artem Kobzar stated.

Russia’s drone strategy evolving

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces have been increasing the number of drones per strike in an effort to penetrate Ukraine’s air defenses. Moscow has deployed between 100 and 200 drones in recent assaults, indicating no immediate constraints in domestic Shahed drone production or supply of Iranian-made components.

Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine’s Main Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR), noted that Russian forces have begun launching missiles and drones from multiple directions to overload Ukrainian air defenses. He added that Moscow’s overnight strikes typically begin in the evening and continue until morning.

The use of decoy drones suggests a continued effort to exhaust Ukrainian missile stockpiles and target civilian infrastructure.

