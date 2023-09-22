Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Chernihiv school equipped with hybrid solar systems after Russian shelling

100RESforSchools campaign aims to bolster school resilience with solar stations and energy storage systems, similar to their previous installation at school in Irpin.
byOrysia Hrudka
22/09/2023
2 minute read
Photo by the Foundation
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Chernihiv School No. 3, which suffered damage from Russian shelling on August 19, has been outfitted with hybrid solar systems courtesy of the “Energy Act For Ukraine Foundation.” This charitable organization, based in Kyiv, has been involved in providing renewable energy solutions to educational institutions and healthcare facilities affected by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The “100RESforSchools” campaign, initiated by the Energy Act For Ukraine Foundation, focuses on equipping Ukrainian schools with solar stations and energy storage systems. This initiative aims to enhance the resilience of educational facilities to energy-related threats and ensure preparedness for emergencies.

In a similar project, the foundation installed solar power stations with energy storage systems at School No. 17 in Irpin in July 2022. This accomplishment gained recognition when Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, mentioned it during her speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 in London.

Ukraine lost almost all wind power capacity, half of solar power facilities due to Russian invasion – Minister

The solar panels for the project were provided by the Polish company Menlo Electric S.A., while the Italian company ZCS Azzuro donated inverters and battery storage and covered the project’s implementation costs. The Ukrainian company Unisolar served as the technical partner for this initiative.

In addition to school projects, the Energy Act For Ukraine Foundation has extended its support to healthcare institutions. In May 2023, the foundation installed solar stations with energy storage systems, offering backup power to the neonatal and premature infant departments at Chernihiv Oblast Children’s Hospital and Ivankiv Central District Hospital as part of the “50RESforHospitals” campaign.

Russia destroyed 180 schools in Ukraine, over 1,000 educational institutions damaged

Today, during official opening of the solar system installation at Chernihiv School No. 3, representatives from the Energy Act For Ukraine Foundation, as well as partners and donors from Menlo Electric (Poland), ZCS Azzuro (Italy), and Unisolar (Ukraine), engaged with local Chernihiv community. “Sustainable Development for Schools” course has been conducted during the event.

The “Energy Act For Ukraine Foundation” was established in April 2022 and is dedicated to providing renewable energy equipment and building solar stations to assist educational institutions, healthcare facilities, medical workers, and communities affected by the war in Ukraine.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts