Ukraine lost almost all wind power capacity, half of solar power facilities due to Russian invasion – Minister

Solar power plant in Merefa, Kharkiv Oblast, destroyed by a Russian missile strike. 28 May 2022. Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

The Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine put out of service 90% of wind energy facilities and 45-50% of solar energy facilities in Ukraine, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in an interview with We-Ukraine Channel.

Meanwhile, the Minister believes that Ukraine has high potential in terms of renewable energy development, namely the wind energy sector.

“Green energy is probably the most affected industry, as most of our capacities have been located in southern Ukraine. We have lost about 90% of wind energy facilities and 45-50% of solar energy facilities. These are huge losses,” he said.

