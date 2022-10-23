Ukraine lost almost all wind power capacity, half of solar power facilities due to Russian invasion – Minister

Ukraine lost almost all wind power capacity, half of solar power facilities due to Russian invasion – Minister

Solar power plant in Merefa, Kharkiv Oblast, destroyed by a Russian missile strike. 28 May 2022. Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv 

The Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine put out of service 90% of wind energy facilities and 45-50% of solar energy facilities in Ukraine, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in an interview with We-Ukraine Channel.

“Green energy is probably the most affected industry, as most of our capacities have been located in southern Ukraine. We have lost about 90% of wind energy facilities and 45-50% of solar energy facilities. These are huge losses,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister believes that Ukraine has high potential in terms of renewable energy development, namely the wind energy sector.

