Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia destroyed 180 schools in Ukraine, over 1,000 educational institutions damaged

byIryna Voichuk
26/07/2023
1 minute read
A school destroyed by Russian shelling in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast in April 2023. Credit: Prosecutor’s office of Kharkiv Oblast
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Russian forces completely destroyed 180 schools in Ukraine and damaged more than 1,000 educational institutions.

“As of today, 180 schools have been destroyed to the ground. Over 300 educational institutions in total are destroyed, more than 1,000 educational institutions are damaged and need to be examined to determine whether they can be rebuilt or not,” Ukrinform reported, citing Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

According to Lisovyi, three-quarters of Ukrainian schools are equipped with shelters of varying levels and quality.

“75% of schools are equipped with shelters, but this does not mean 75% of students can return to school. This is about 9,000 schools out of a total of 13,000 schools. Returning students is our priority, and they are returning to school wherever possible for security reasons. In the regions close to the combat zone, education will be online,” Lisovyi said.

Russia carried out more than 1,000 attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities – WHO

According to Lisovyi, another important issue is the migration of teachers, which can also create obstacles to the resumption of classroom education. Therefore, as the minister added, the management of higher education institutions will independently decide on the resumption of offline education.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts