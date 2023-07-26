Russia destroyed 180 schools in Ukraine, over 1,000 educational institutions damaged

Russian forces completely destroyed 180 schools in Ukraine and damaged more than 1,000 educational institutions.

“As of today, 180 schools have been destroyed to the ground. Over 300 educational institutions in total are destroyed, more than 1,000 educational institutions are damaged and need to be examined to determine whether they can be rebuilt or not,” Ukrinform reported, citing Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

According to Lisovyi, three-quarters of Ukrainian schools are equipped with shelters of varying levels and quality.

“75% of schools are equipped with shelters, but this does not mean 75% of students can return to school. This is about 9,000 schools out of a total of 13,000 schools. Returning students is our priority, and they are returning to school wherever possible for security reasons. In the regions close to the combat zone, education will be online,” Lisovyi said.

According to Lisovyi, another important issue is the migration of teachers, which can also create obstacles to the resumption of classroom education. Therefore, as the minister added, the management of higher education institutions will independently decide on the resumption of offline education.