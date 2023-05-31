Russia carried out more than 1,000 attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities – W.H.O.

Aftermath of a Russian missile strike on a hospital in Dnipro City at about 10:30 on 26 May 2023. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Russia’s bombardment of Ukrainian cities over the past 15 months of the full-scale invasion included more than 1,000 strikes on healthcare facilities and services, UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) said on 30 May, according to The New York Times.
The Organization has verified 1,004 Russian attacks on Ukrainian health facilities since February last year, which surpassed any other humanitarian emergency and resulted in the deaths of 101 individuals, including medical staff and patients, while causing numerous injuries.
“Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law,” Jarno Habicht, the organization’s representative in Ukraine, said in a statement. “They deprive people of the care they need and have wide-ranging, long-term consequences.”
Read also:
- Dnipro City hospital destroyed by Russian missile strike: at least two civilians killed, 30 injured (updated)
- Czech volunteer paramedic injured while rescuing wounded Ukrainian soldier dies in Prague
- Russian missile strike on Avdiivka hospital kills at least four civilians – city authorities
- Medic Mariana Mamonova freed from Russian captivity gives birth to daughter
- Russian airstrike on Mykolaiv hotel, psychiatric hospital was a war crime, sleuths prove with drone footage
- Russian troops loot medical equipment in town near occupied nuclear plant, Ukraine says
Tags: hospitals, medical workers, Russian attacks, World Health Organization (WHO)