Russia carried out more than 1,000 attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities – W.H.O.

Aftermath of a Russian missile strike on a hospital in Dnipro City at about 10:30 on 26 May 2023. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russia’s bombardment of Ukrainian cities over the past 15 months of the full-scale invasion included more than 1,000 strikes on healthcare facilities and services, UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) said on 30 May, according to The New York Times.

The Organization has verified 1,004 Russian attacks on Ukrainian health facilities since February last year, which surpassed any other humanitarian emergency and resulted in the deaths of 101 individuals, including medical staff and patients, while causing numerous injuries.

“Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law,” Jarno Habicht, the organization’s representative in Ukraine, said in a statement. “They deprive people of the care they need and have wide-ranging, long-term consequences.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: hospitals, medical workers, Russian attacks, World Health Organization (WHO)