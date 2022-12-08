Civilian patients kicked out of hospitals to make room for wounded Russian military in the occupied areas of Luhansk Oblast – National Resistance Center

Hospitals located in the temporarily occupied areas of Luhansk Oblast forcefully expel patients who have not yet completed treatment. People with complex injuries, even those who were blown up by Russian mines must make way for the Russian military, Ukraine’s Center of National Resistance reports.
The number of seriously wounded Russians is increasing, and the Russian occupiers have no place to put them. Therefore, the so-called authorities of pseudo-republics decided to find vacancies by expelling civilian patients.
