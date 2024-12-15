Ukraine hits Russian supply lines, destroying $4 million fuel convoy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

On 13 December, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted a multi-stage special operation to disrupt Russian military logistics in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, destroying 40 Russian fuel tankers worth about $4 million, an SBU source told LIGA.net.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing, and storage facilities deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, Russia continues its relentless nightly drone, missile, and bomb attacks on Ukraine, with strikes intensifying in recent months.

Around 3:30 PM, Ukrainian forces detonated an explosive device on the Kamysh-Zorya – Verkhnia Tokmak railway line while a fuel convoy was passing. The blast caused the train to derail and overturn.

To prevent the evacuation of the surviving tankers, targeted strikes were carried out on the front and rear of the train, and the remaining cargo was destroyed with two M142 HIMARS rockets. This operation disrupted Russian fuel supplies and damaged the railway, rendering it unusable, the source said.

On 15 December, military facilities in Grozny, Chechnya, also faced a drone attack. According to information from Niyso, drones struck the territory of the second regiment and the OMON base.

This marks the third drone strike on Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov’s forces in Chechnya over the last month, with the previous attack occurring just three days ago. The first-ever drone attack on Chechnya happened a month ago.

