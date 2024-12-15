Eng
“Make Russia Small Again”: Lithuanian athlete expelled from Fitness World Championship over anti-war T-shirt

A fitness championship erupted in controversy after organizers disqualified Lithuanian athlete Kornelija Dudaitė for supporting Ukraine, prompting her entire national team to withdraw.
byOlena Mukhina
15/12/2024
2 minute read
Lithuanian athletes Körnelija Düdaitė. Photo: Instagram
The Fitness World Championship in Budapest has disqualified Lithuanian athlete Kornelija Dudaitė for wearing a T-shirt with the “Make Russia Small Again” slogan, according to UNIAN.

Russia’s war has taken a significant toll on Ukrainian sports. The Ministry of Youth and Sports reports that at least 487 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed, and more than 500 sports facilities have been destroyed.

The Lithuanian Functional Sports Federation reported that the fitness championship in Bucharest included Russian athletes who were supposed to compete under a neutral flag. However, the announcer referred to them as representing Russia, and they wore shirts displaying their country’s name.

In protest, Dudaitė wore a T-shirt with the “Make Russia Small Again” slogan. She entered the hall holding a Ukrainian flag with the words of support for Ukraine, which defends itself from Russia: “Fight for your beliefs, just as Ukraine fights for its freedom,” as per Ukrainska Pravda.

When organizers demanded that the athlete remove it, claiming it offended Russian athletes, she refused and was disqualified.

In solidarity, all 28 Lithuanian athletes also withdrew from the competition. Dudaitė confirmed her disqualification on Instagram, adding, “I don’t regret it.” The organizers insisted her shirt’s message was offensive to Russians.

“They said that my participation offends the Russians. I hope that Ukraine wins and truly offends them,” she wrote on social media.

Earlier, Olympic and World Athletics Champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh called on Europe to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sports competitions.

“More than 500 athletes and coaches have been killed in this brutal war. And these are not just numbers – they are our friends, colleagues, our dreams, our future,” said the athlete.

Mahuchikh also claimed that the occupiers kidnapped thousands of Ukrainian children during the war.

Read also:

