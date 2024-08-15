Ukraine boosts morale and negotiating power with Kursk incursion, says Lithuanian minister

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas, during his visit to Ukraine on 14 August 2024, commented on Ukraine’s ongoing incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Speaking to LRT, Kasčiūnas described the operation as a “clear humiliation” of Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Russia’s attempts to play down the situation.

The Baltic state of Lithuania has been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast supporters, supplying weaponry, ammunition, and armored vehicles, contributing to Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. Beyond military aid, Lithuania has consistently advocated for increased EU and NATO support for Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of coordinated international efforts to counter Russia’s invasion.

Kasčiūnas stressed that we are finally not hearing Western rhetoric about red lines that allegedly cannot be crossed while fighting against Russia.

The minister highlighted that Ukraine had taken as much territory in this operation as it did during last year’s counteroffensive. He emphasized the significant boost to morale that this operation provided, stating, “This was really needed for a long time.”

Kasčiūnas pointed out that this operation strengthens Ukraine’s negotiating position in the future. He said,

“If they manage to maintain control of this territory or certain territorial centers, it greatly increases their negotiating power.”

Regarding the future of the operation, the minister acknowledged two possible scenarios: Ukraine could either maintain its position to pressure Moscow for fair peace talks or withdraw after demonstrating its ability to challenge the Kremlin.

Kasčiūnas stressed the need for continued and increased Western support for Ukraine. He particularly emphasized the importance of long-range strike capabilities, stating, “

If I had to name one main priority for Ukraine now, I would say without hesitation that it’s long-range strike capabilities.”

The minister also discussed Lithuania’s ongoing support for Ukraine, including the upcoming delivery of Lithuanian-made drones in the second half of September. He mentioned Lithuania’s commitment to purchasing radars for Ukraine as part of the German-initiated air defense coalition.

Kasčiūnas concluded by highlighting Lithuania’s continued transfer of M113 armored vehicles and gradual transfer of short-range air defense systems to Ukraine, as well as Lithuania’s leadership in the demining coalition.

Kursk incursion

Since 6 August 2024, Ukraine has been conducting a significant military incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which marks an escalation from previous smaller border raids. The operation, involving several Ukrainian brigades, aims to counter Russian cross-border attacks that have been originating from the region, as per Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry has stated that the operation is a legitimate act of self-defense, not an attempt to occupy foreign territory, with the primary goal of protecting Ukrainian lives and territory. The incursion has resulted in Ukraine gaining control over 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory​, according to the Ukrainian military.

