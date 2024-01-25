Denmark provides $13.2 million to enhance Ukraine cyber capabilities against Russia

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, in a January 24 press release, highlighted the new $13.2 million donation as “an important contribution to the long-term support for the strengthening of Ukraine’s cyber defense,” according to Newsweek.

“We have on several occasions delivered donations that support the cyber defense and the critical IT infrastructure in Ukraine. It is therefore also natural that we contribute to the support of Ukraine in an area where we are already active,” Poulsen said the the release.

Recently, Denmark announced the allocation of $21 million for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv, which includes projects in the agricultural sector aimed at demining agricultural land, providing cogeneration plants, as well as the reconstruction of a dormitory at Mykolaiv State Agrarian University for fire safety.

