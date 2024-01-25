Denmark provides $13.2 million to enhance Ukraine cyber capabilities against Russia

Denmark’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a $13.2 million aid package for Ukraine, aimed at strengthening Kyiv’s defense capabilities against Russian cyber attacks.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine represents the first modern war with a major cyber warfare component, blending traditional trench warfare akin to early 20th-century conflicts with a highly innovative struggle for cyber dominance. Denmark is a key player in the Ukraine IT Coalition, an initiative spearheaded by Estonia and Luxembourg since September 2023 to enhance Kyiv’s cybersecurity amid the Russian-Ukraine war.
Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, in a January 24 press release, highlighted the new $13.2 million donation as “an important contribution to the long-term support for the strengthening of Ukraine’s cyber defense,” according to Newsweek.
“We have on several occasions delivered donations that support the cyber defense and the critical IT infrastructure in Ukraine. It is therefore also natural that we contribute to the support of Ukraine in an area where we are already active,” Poulsen said the the release.
Recently, Denmark announced the allocation of $21 million for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv, which includes projects in the agricultural sector aimed at demining agricultural land, providing cogeneration plants, as well as the reconstruction of a dormitory at Mykolaiv State Agrarian University for fire safety.
