Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Denmark provides $13.2 million to enhance Ukraine cyber capabilities against Russia

Denmark unveils $13.2 million cyber defense aid package for Ukraine, providing vital support for Kyiv’s cyber capabilities against Russian attacks in modern war.
byYuri Zoria
25/01/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. Credit: Rustem Umerov/Facebook
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Denmark’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a $13.2 million aid package for Ukraine, aimed at strengthening Kyiv’s defense capabilities against Russian cyber attacks.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine represents the first modern war with a major cyber warfare component, blending traditional trench warfare akin to early 20th-century conflicts with a highly innovative struggle for cyber dominance. Denmark is a key player in the Ukraine IT Coalition, an initiative spearheaded by Estonia and Luxembourg since September 2023 to enhance Kyiv’s cybersecurity amid the Russian-Ukraine war.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, in a January 24 press release, highlighted the new $13.2 million donation as “an important contribution to the long-term support for the strengthening of Ukraine’s cyber defense,” according to Newsweek.

“We have on several occasions delivered donations that support the cyber defense and the critical IT infrastructure in Ukraine. It is therefore also natural that we contribute to the support of Ukraine in an area where we are already active,” Poulsen said the the release.

Recently, Denmark announced the allocation of $21 million for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv, which includes projects in the agricultural sector aimed at demining agricultural land, providing cogeneration plants, as well as the reconstruction of a dormitory at Mykolaiv State Agrarian University for fire safety.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts