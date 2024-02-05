Canada’s opposition urges gov’t to supply Ukraine with CRV7 air-to-ground rockets slated for disposal

Canada’s federal Conservatives are urging the Liberal government to contribute tens of thousands of surplus air-to-ground rockets to Ukraine, which are currently scheduled for disposal. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre made this appeal on 2 February during the House of Commons debate on legislation aimed at updating the Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement, according to CBC.

The CRV7 rockets, designed during the Cold War, were potent air-to-ground weapons and remain compatible with fixed-wing aircraft and attack helicopters, offering various warhead options. One of the CRV7’s warheads, weighing 7.3 kilograms, can penetrate armored or heavily fortified targets.

The Canadian Armed Forces possess a stockpile of 83,303 CRV7 rockets, which are weapons dating back to the 1980s and were decommissioned in the early 2000s, with a contract signed three years ago to dispose of these rockets over an extended period, as per CBC.

Poilievre said he was aware of Ukraine’s request for Canada to donate the CRV7 rockets rather than proceed with their destruction: