Slovakia will send Ukraine ammunition for planes and 300 generators

Latest news Ukraine

It was stated by Ukrainian and Slovak Ministers of Foreign Affairs during the visit of the latter to Kyiv.

In the most difficult time, the Slovaks came to help. Even the first foreign air defense complex came from Slovakia,” Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said. “Ukraine greatly appreciates Slovakia’s help in overcoming the energy crisis, in particular, plans to transfer about 300 electric generators already this month. We are grateful for about 2,000 tons of humanitarian aid worth more than 4 million euros.

The Slovak government approved a new package of military aid to Ukraine on 7 December. It includes ammunition for fighter jets, warm clothes for the military, and other equipment.

We will continue to support you practically in your struggle,” Slovak Minister of Foreign Affairs Rastislav Kačer said. “Yesterday our government approved a new package of defense aid – this is ammunition, including large-caliber for fighter jets, warm clothes, other equipment.

The ministers also said that Slovakia will help to rebuild one of the settlements in the Kyiv Oblast which was destroyed by war.

“For those, who say that ‘we want peace, negotiations’, we always say that we already went through it with Hitler,” Slovak Minister of Foreign Affairs Rastislav Kačer also stressed.

