NYT: US approves German transfer of 125 GMLRS rockets and 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

The United States has approved Germany’s transfer of 125 long-range GMLRS rockets for HIMARS systems and 100 Patriot air-defense missiles to Ukraine, the New York Times reported, referring to an unnamed congressional official as saying on 9 May.
The weapons, manufactured in the US, required Washington’s authorization before Berlin could deliver them, as US export law prohibits re-transfer of American-made systems without government approval. Deputy chair of Ukraine’s parliamentary defense committee, Yehor Chernev, said that while US-made systems are essential, delays in Western decision-making continue to slow actual deliveries. “It takes time between the decision and the real assistance,” Chernev told NYT.
