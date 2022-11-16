Sweden to deliver its biggest military aid package yet to Ukraine – Reuters

Sweden will deliver new military aid worth 3 billion crowns ($287 million) to Ukraine, its biggest package of defense material to date which included an air defense system, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said, according to Reuters.

Previous arms contribution by Sweden, which has applied to join NATO along with neighboring Finland, has ranged from simple equipment such as helmets and body armor to rocket-propelled grenades and missiles, Reuters says.

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Sweden