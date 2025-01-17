Estonian capital allocates € 200,000 for Ukrainian cities development

Estonia’s capital city of Tallinn launched a new development cooperation program to support Ukrainian cities in 2025, the city’s website reported on 17 January. The initiative combines humanitarian aid with specific cooperation projects focused on EU membership preparation and waste management assistance.
Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski emphasized the increasing importance of systematic contributions to Ukraine’s reconstruction through development cooperation.
“The task of rebuilding Ukraine is so massive that, in addition to efforts at the international and national levels, municipalities also have a crucial role to play,” Ossinovski said, per the city’s website. “I believe it is vital for Tallinn to increase its support for Ukraine now, at a time when international backing has become less certain.”
The city allocated €200,000 for the development cooperation program. Riina Kuusik-Rajasaar, appointed as program coordinator, co-founded Estonia’s two largest aid organizations and has led education and livelihood programs in multiple countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and Afghanistan. She has worked with Ukrainian partners since 2014, when she co-initiated the “For Ukraine!” Estonian civil society project.
The program will be developed with Estonian and international partners, focusing on Ukrainian municipalities’ specific needs. The city’s website reported that several meetings are planned, including with Ukrainian Embassy representatives, to identify cooperation areas.
