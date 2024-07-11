Eng
US provides $225 mn security aid for Ukraine with Patriot and NASAMS munitions

Key components of this assistance comprise advanced air defense systems, munitions for rocket and artillery systems, and anti-tank weaponry.
Orysia Hrudka
11/07/2024
NASAMS short-to medium-range ground-based air defense system is used in Ukraine to shoot down Russian missiles. Source: Armyinform
Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) under the Biden Administration has unveiled an enhancement to Ukraine’s defense capabilities; this marks the sixty-first tranche of military equipment provided since August 2021, reflecting the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Following President Biden’s recent discussions with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, this Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, valued at $225 million, includes critical resources tailored to bolster Ukraine’s defenses. Key components of this assistance comprise advanced air defense systems, munitions for rocket and artillery systems, and anti-tank weaponry.

Highlighting this package are:

  • Deployment of a Patriot battery, enhancing Ukrainian air defense capabilities.
  • Provision of NASAMS munitions and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to fortify ground defenses.
  • Allocation of HIMARS artillery rounds and TOW missile systems, essential for ground operations.
  • Supply of Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, ensuring robust defensive measures.
  • Support with small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions, and crucial spare parts for sustained operational readiness.

President Biden emphasized collaborative efforts with Germany, Romania, the Netherlands, and Italy to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense network, with commitments including strategic deployments of Patriot batteries and SAMP/T systems.

