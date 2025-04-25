Support us on Patreon
Russia destroys decade-old Ukrainian Hospitallers medical battalion base in Pavlohrad in Shahed strike

Russian drone strike destroys the Hospitallers medical battalion’s base in Pavlohrad, killing three civilians and injuring 14 others while devastating a crucial Ukrainian medical evacuation hub.
25/04/2025
Five-story residential building in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, hit by Russia’s Shahed drone on 25 April 2025. Source: The State Emergency Service
On the morning of 25 April, a Russian attack completely destroyed the base of the Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The battalion, founded by Yana Zinkevych, has been providing critical medical support during Russia’s war since 2014.

The Hospitallers volunteer battalion specializes in first aid, pre-medical care, and the evacuation of injured Ukrainian soldiers from the front lines.

Russia attacked the city with the Shahed one-way attack drones, killing three civilians and injuring 14 others, including 3 children.

Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad kills three, injures 14 civilians, including children

The attack occurred in a residential area, where fire broke out in a five-story building, according to local authorities.

“The Russians shelled Pavlohrad this morning. Children were killed, civilians lost their lives, and peaceful homes were destroyed. Our battalion’s base, along with all of its property and equipment, has been completely obliterated. They’ve struck at the very heart of it, erasing 10 years of work by thousands of people,” Zinkevych says. 

She explains that the base has also been a haven for paramedics, soldiers, displaced people, and even animals.

“There was a vibrant life there, filled with love and unity. Now, only ashes, ruins, shattered glass, and silence remain, screaming with unimaginable pain. It was a place of remembrance for our fallen Hospitallers, holding artifacts of their priceless lives and heroism — and all of that is now gone,” Zinkevych adds. 

In response, the battalion’s founder announced a new fundraising campaign, aiming to raise $540,000 for a new base.

