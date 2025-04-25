Russia destroys decade-old Ukrainian Hospitallers medical battalion base in Pavlohrad in Shahed strike

On the morning of 25 April, a Russian attack completely destroyed the base of the Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The battalion, founded by Yana Zinkevych, has been providing critical medical support during Russia’s war since 2014.

The Hospitallers volunteer battalion specializes in first aid, pre-medical care, and the evacuation of injured Ukrainian soldiers from the front lines.

Russia attacked the city with the Shahed one-way attack drones, killing three civilians and injuring 14 others, including 3 children.

The attack occurred in a residential area, where fire broke out in a five-story building, according to local authorities.

“The Russians shelled Pavlohrad this morning. Children were killed, civilians lost their lives, and peaceful homes were destroyed. Our battalion’s base, along with all of its property and equipment, has been completely obliterated. They’ve struck at the very heart of it, erasing 10 years of work by thousands of people,” Zinkevych says.

She explains that the base has also been a haven for paramedics, soldiers, displaced people, and even animals.

“There was a vibrant life there, filled with love and unity. Now, only ashes, ruins, shattered glass, and silence remain, screaming with unimaginable pain. It was a place of remembrance for our fallen Hospitallers, holding artifacts of their priceless lives and heroism — and all of that is now gone,” Zinkevych adds.

In response, the battalion’s founder announced a new fundraising campaign, aiming to raise $540,000 for a new base.