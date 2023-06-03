Russian missiles hit Dnipro, people get stuck under rubble

The aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Dnipro on 3 June 2023.

Credit: Serhii Lysak.

The Russian army launched missiles against the city of Dnipro (southeastern Ukraine), the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported.

One of the Russian missiles hit between two two-story residential buildings on the outskirts of Dnipro, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. People are stuck under the rubble of a damaged building. The rescue operation is underway.

“Once again, Russia proves it is a sponsor of terrorism. The Russians will bear responsibility for everything committed against our state and people,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Russian missile strike injured at least thirteen people, including three boys aged six, eleven, and fifteen years old, according to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration.

Half an hour ago, a man was pulled out of the rubble of the damaged. There are still people trapped under the ruins. The search and rescue operation continues.

Russia continues targeting civilians during its unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Dnipro, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile attack, Russian war crimes, Ukraine