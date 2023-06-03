Russian missiles hit Dnipro, people get stuck under rubble

The aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Dnipro on 3 June 2023.
Credit: Serhii Lysak.
The Russian army launched missiles against the city of Dnipro (southeastern Ukraine), the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported.
One of the Russian missiles hit between two two-story residential buildings on the outskirts of Dnipro, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. People are stuck under the rubble of a damaged building. The rescue operation is underway.
“Once again, Russia proves it is a sponsor of terrorism. The Russians will bear responsibility for everything committed against our state and people,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
The Russian missile strike injured at least thirteen people, including three boys aged six, eleven, and fifteen years old, according to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration.
Half an hour ago, a man was pulled out of the rubble of the damaged. There are still people trapped under the ruins. The search and rescue operation continues.
Russia continues targeting civilians during its unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.
Tags: Dnipro, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile attack, Russian war crimes, Ukraine