Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, says that Ukraine is currently unprepared to initiate negotiations with Russia to end the war from a position of strength, according to Suspilne.

With Donald Trump’s election victory in the US, reports have emerged that hint at a possible organization of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. During and after his election campaign, he repeatedly stated that he would ensure the war was quickly brought to an end. However, it’s unclear how Trump will push Moscow to peace negotiations with Ukraine. Sources in Trump’s team suggested that the new US president will possibly end the war at the expense of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Ukraine now doesn’t have enough weapons for its armed forces and lacks firm guarantees from partner countries to secure its protection in the coming years, ensuring Russia cannot attack again, said Yermak.

“This is why we are urging our partners to strengthen Ukraine. Moreover, it is crucial to counter Russian narratives that claim Ukraine wanted this war. Ukraine neither wanted it nor provoked Russia in any way,” he stated.

Yermak pointed out that Russia is not defending anyone in Ukraine, as it struggles even to protect its own territory, citing the Kursk Oblast.

At the start of the war in 2022, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin claimed to be protecting the rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians in the east of the country. Since then, the Russian army has killed tens of thousands of predominantly Russian-speaking Ukrainians.

Yermak stressed that Ukraine must build sufficient strength to engage in negotiations, which can only occur when both sides are on equal terms.

“All we hear from the Kremlin now is the language of ultimatums,” he said.

Previously, NATO’s Mark Rutte suggested that Ukraine should postpone any peace talks with Russia until Western allies can provide sufficient military aid to help Kyiv succeed on the battlefield and strengthen its negotiating position.

Related: