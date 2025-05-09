WP: Putin’s Russia will never stop threatening West, says expert after Moscow’s Victory Day parade

Support us on Patreon
Despite years of sanctions, two dozen world leaders attended Russia’s Victory Day parade, allowing Putin to exploit divisions between Trump’s America and Europe.
byOlena Mukhina
09/05/2025
Ukrainian Intel: Number of damaged Russian Su-57s could be two
Su-57 and Vladimir Putin. Photo: putin-today.ru
If the world hoped that Russia would be isolated, 9 May proved the opposite—the Kremlin once again emerged on the international stage as a strong player who is not afraid to set terms.

Since the Soviet era, and especially under Vladimir Putin, the 9 May WWII Victory Day has evolved from a remembrance of peace and sacrifice into a display of military power. In recent years, Russian authorities have drawn direct parallels between the WWII struggle and the current war, using the occasion to reinforce patriotic narratives and legitimize state policies, including the aggression against Ukraine. 

On 9 May this year, the annual parade in Moscow saw not only Russian officials but also leaders from several countries, backing the idea that the strategy of isolating Vladimir Putin has failed.

Tatiana Stanovaya, senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, says that this parade sent an important signal to the West.

“It is positioning of Russia as an important part of the world,” the expert believes. 

Stanovaya also points out that the parade was a message from Putin to the world that he makes the rules in international stage: “If you want this war to end, you must stop the Ukrainians,” thus emphasizing that the war “will end on Russia’s conditions.”

The Washington Post notes that over two dozen world leaders attended this year’s parade, allowing Putin to present himself as a “confident global leader” nearing victory over Ukraine.

At the same time, the alliance between the US and Europe is weakening, and peace talks are largely being conducted on Russia’s terms.

“Putin, alongside Xi, is presenting himself as a leader in a new world order no longer dominated by the United States, seeking to exploit President Donald Trump’s foreign policy shift and weakening of the global rules-based order,” says the report.

However, it’s not that simple. Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Eurasia Center in Russia, noted that despite Trump’s “warm overtures” towards Putin, Russia will continue its confrontation with the West under Putin, and even Trump’s efforts will not change this fact.

“No matter what efforts Trump makes, Russia under Putin will never be a country that does not pose a threat to Europe and the United States,” he says. 

Regarding the weaponry showcased at the parade, Russia displayed Iskander ballistic missiles, drones, Tornado-S multiple launch systems, and heavy flamethrower systems, TOS-2.

Also, Yars missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons were also shown at the event, further emphasizing the seriousness of Russia’s position in the war against Ukraine.

