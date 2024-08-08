Ukraine has full right to use German weapons in Russia, says head of Bundestag’s Defense Committee

The head of the German Bundestag’s Defense Committee, Markus Faber, does not consider the potential use of German weapons in battles on Russian territory in the Kursk region to be a problem, Funke Mediengruppe reports.

According to Faber, once German weapons are transferred to Ukraine, they become “Ukrainian weapons,” and this relates to “all armaments,” including Leopard 2 battle tanks.

“Due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the territory of both states is a combat zone. The use of weapons is subject to the provisions of international law,” said the head of the Bundestag’s Defense Committee.

On 7 August, Russian media reported that Ukrainian forces advanced into Russian territory in the Kursk region. Russian leader Vladimir Putin called the situation a “provocation,” as per Europeiska Pravda. The Ukrainian side has not officially commented on the events in the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, Sumy Oblast in northeastern Ukraine faced a series of attacks from Russia on 6-7 August, with an air raid alert ongoing in the city and oblast for almost 24 hours.

Earlier, European Commission spokesperson for foreign policy Peter Stano stated that Ukraine has the right to self-defense, including on strikes on Russian territory.

