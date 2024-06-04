Reuters: Germany plans to order additional 200,000 artillery shells from Rheinmetall

Reuters reported on 4 June that the German Defence Ministry intends to order 200,000 more 155mm artillery shells from the armsmaker Rheinmetall.

Berlin plans to get 200,000 additional 155mm artillery shells worth about 880 million euros ($960 million) within its framework agreement with the defense firm, according to the agency.

The report states that this new order is in addition to an already agreed-upon deal worth 1.2 billion euros ($1,3 bn) for “several hundred thousand shells, fuses and charges.”

The additional shells are meant to replenish the army’s depots as Germany aids Ukraine in its fight against the Russian military invasion that began in 2022.

As Western nations bolster their military capabilities and restock after supplying arms to Kyiv, Rheinmetall, whose market value has more than quadrupled since the war in Ukraine, is experiencing a sharp surge in orders, according to Reuters.

The report also said, “By placing the order, the German defense ministry also wants to ensure that Rheinmetall can set up a new production line in the central German town of Unterluess.”

Rheinmetall, described as “one of the biggest producers of artillery and tank shells in the world,” has been ramping up production after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The need for ammunition has exacerbated a shortage, leaving European manufacturers struggling to meet demand.

Der Spiegel magazine had previously reported the increase in the order. It also states that Rheinmetall had previously announced plans to build an artillery factory in Ukraine, along with facilities dedicated to producing military vehicles, gunpowder, and anti-aircraft weapons.

During the Munich Security Conference in February, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger signed a memorandum of intent with Ukraine’s Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin to produce artillery shells in another joint plant based in Ukraine.

