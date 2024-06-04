Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters: Germany plans to order additional 200,000 artillery shells from Rheinmetall

Germany plans to order an additional 200,000 artillery shells from Rheinmetall, worth 880 million euros, to replenish stocks depleted by aid to Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
04/06/2024
2 minute read
artillery shells Rheinmetall
Production of DM121 155mm artillery shells. Credits: Rheinmetall
Reuters: Germany plans to order additional 200,000 artillery shells from Rheinmetall

Reuters reported on 4 June that the German Defence Ministry intends to order 200,000 more 155mm artillery shells from the armsmaker Rheinmetall.

Berlin plans to get 200,000 additional 155mm artillery shells worth about 880 million euros ($960 million) within its framework agreement with the defense firm, according to the agency.

The report states that this new order is in addition to an already agreed-upon deal worth 1.2 billion euros ($1,3 bn) for “several hundred thousand shells, fuses and charges.”

The additional shells are meant to replenish the army’s depots as Germany aids Ukraine in its fight against the Russian military invasion that began in 2022.

As Western nations bolster their military capabilities and restock after supplying arms to Kyiv, Rheinmetall, whose market value has more than quadrupled since the war in Ukraine, is experiencing a sharp surge in orders, according to Reuters.

The report also said, “By placing the order, the German defense ministry also wants to ensure that Rheinmetall can set up a new production line in the central German town of Unterluess.”

Rheinmetall, described as “one of the biggest producers of artillery and tank shells in the world,” has been ramping up production after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The need for ammunition has exacerbated a shortage, leaving European manufacturers struggling to meet demand.

Der Spiegel magazine had previously reported the increase in the order. It also states that Rheinmetall had previously announced plans to build an artillery factory in Ukraine, along with facilities dedicated to producing military vehicles, gunpowder, and anti-aircraft weapons.

During the Munich Security Conference in February, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger signed a memorandum of intent with Ukraine’s Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin to produce artillery shells in another joint plant based in Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts