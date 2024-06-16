ISW: Western shells still arrive in limited amounts in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have started receiving limited quantities of Western military assistance, including artillery shells from the United States and ammunition from the Czech Republic’s artillery initiative. However, the bulk of the aid announced by Western nations in late April is still awaited and unlikely to substantially impact the frontline situation for several more weeks or months, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports.

Ukrainian First Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havrylyuk told the Associated Press on 15 June that while some Western military assistance has begun to arrive in Ukraine, reducing artillery shortages, most of the US aid announced in late April 2024 is still pending and is not expected to significantly impact the frontline situation for several weeks to months.

Havrylyuk noted that the arrival of US aid has reduced the Russian forces’ artillery advantage from seven-to-one to five-to-one, and expressed optimism that the future arrival of F-16 fighter jets and other Western air defense assets will further enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its airspace.

Also, AP interviewed frontline Ukrainian commanders and servicemen who confirmed that while Ukrainian forces have begun receiving limited amounts of Western-provided shells, the quantities are not yet sufficient to fully defend against Russian attacks.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský announced on 14 June that the initial shipment of ammunition from the Czech artillery initiative has started arriving in Ukraine, with plans to continue purchasing and supplying ammunition throughout 2024. He noted that five countries have already contributed funds, and an additional 15 have pledged support for the initiative.

