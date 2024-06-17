German Foreign Minister Baerbock warns: Without continued support for Ukraine, war could expand to EU and NATO

If Western allies do not continue to support Ukraine, a war will soon be on the territory of the European Union and NATO, says German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Germany has supported Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression since 2022. Recently, Berlin sent Kyiv a new aid package, which includes 20 MARDER armored infantry fighting vehicles, ten Leopard 1 A5 tanks with spare parts procured jointly with Denmark and ammunition for them; an IRIS-T SLM system and an IRIS-T SLS system; three HIMARS rocket artillery systems; and over 21,000 155 mm artillery shells.

“It is almost impossible to estimate how much it would cost us if we had to defend our freedom and security ourselves. Ultimately, it boils down to one thing: supporting Ukraine also keeps a war away from ourselves,” stated Baerbock in a recent interview.

The minister noted that the worsening situation in Ukraine could lead to a new influx of refugees.

“Defeat would be fatal—for a free Ukraine and a free Europe. That’s why the country needs more support,” said Baerbock.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. He said that the issue of ending Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine should be discussed at the next summit involving the Russian side, as per ZDF.

Scholz explained that during the two-day summit, a foundation should be laid to discuss peace beyond the issues addressed at the event.

Read more: