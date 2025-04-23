Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

The Times: Ukraine’s drone vets secretly train the British Army stuck in the past

Three years ago, Ukrainians arrived in Britain to train. Now, they’re back—teaching drone warfare shaped by frontline battles with Russia.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
23/04/2025
3 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone on the frontline. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
The Times: Ukraine’s drone vets secretly train the British Army stuck in the past

Ukraine has quietly sent drone warfare instructors to Britain to train UK military personnel on the latest Russian drone tactics, The Times reports. The goal is to help British forces better prepare for future conflicts by leveraging Ukraine’s front-line experience.

In a reversal of traditional roles, the same Ukrainian troops who have received training from Western militaries are now imparting their battle-hardened expertise to British soldiers. While thousands of Ukrainian troops continue to undergo training from Western allies, Ukraine’s deep experience with Russian drones has become a valuable asset NATO is eager to tap into.

These Ukrainian instructors are contributing to Operation Interflex, the UK-led initiative to train Ukrainian troops. According to The Times, they are also incorporating drone warfare instruction into basic training for Ukrainian soldiers.

Allies ramp up drone skills

In Europe, Ukrainian forces receive training primarily through Operation Interflex, led by the UK, and the EU’s EUMAM initiative. Launched in autumn 2022, Interflex involves over 10 participating nations and has trained 50,000 Ukrainian personnel as of November 2024.

The knowledge exchange coincides with a growing recognition in Britain of the shifting nature of warfare. Veterans Minister Al Carns highlighted that, for the first time since World War I, a system other than artillery—drones has caused the most battlefield casualties.

Ahead of the upcoming strategic defence review, Carns advocated for preparing the UK military to deploy autonomous armed drones.

“The lessons from Ukraine are applicable now and have huge relevance for every theatre of war,” he wrote on X.

He outlined potential scenarios, such as drone swarms leading infantry assaults or autonomous drones operating deep behind enemy lines.

Carns stressed the importance of training all forces on drone warfare across land, sea, and air, hinting that the upcoming defence review will focus heavily on drone technology as a force multiplier amid shrinking troop numbers.

UK eyes drone-first future

Despite growing interest in autonomous systems, UK policy currently prohibits fully autonomous lethal weapons.

“The UK is well prepared to defend itself against threats and we are investing in drone technology, including safe and responsible AI-enabled capabilities. We will always maintain appropriate human involvement in weapons systems,” a Ministry of Defence spokesperson emphasized.

In a recent update to Parliament, Defence Secretary John Healey reported on the ongoing war in Ukraine, stating that Russia’s President Putin had “broken an Easter truce” and was “playing for time” by rejecting a full ceasefire.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!