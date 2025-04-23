The Times: Ukraine’s drone vets secretly train the British Army stuck in the past

Ukraine has quietly sent drone warfare instructors to Britain to train UK military personnel on the latest Russian drone tactics, The Times reports. The goal is to help British forces better prepare for future conflicts by leveraging Ukraine’s front-line experience.

In a reversal of traditional roles, the same Ukrainian troops who have received training from Western militaries are now imparting their battle-hardened expertise to British soldiers. While thousands of Ukrainian troops continue to undergo training from Western allies, Ukraine’s deep experience with Russian drones has become a valuable asset NATO is eager to tap into.

These Ukrainian instructors are contributing to Operation Interflex, the UK-led initiative to train Ukrainian troops. According to The Times, they are also incorporating drone warfare instruction into basic training for Ukrainian soldiers.

Allies ramp up drone skills

In Europe, Ukrainian forces receive training primarily through Operation Interflex, led by the UK, and the EU’s EUMAM initiative. Launched in autumn 2022, Interflex involves over 10 participating nations and has trained 50,000 Ukrainian personnel as of November 2024.

The knowledge exchange coincides with a growing recognition in Britain of the shifting nature of warfare. Veterans Minister Al Carns highlighted that, for the first time since World War I, a system other than artillery—drones has caused the most battlefield casualties.

Ahead of the upcoming strategic defence review, Carns advocated for preparing the UK military to deploy autonomous armed drones.

“The lessons from Ukraine are applicable now and have huge relevance for every theatre of war,” he wrote on X.

He outlined potential scenarios, such as drone swarms leading infantry assaults or autonomous drones operating deep behind enemy lines.

Carns stressed the importance of training all forces on drone warfare across land, sea, and air, hinting that the upcoming defence review will focus heavily on drone technology as a force multiplier amid shrinking troop numbers.

UK eyes drone-first future

Despite growing interest in autonomous systems, UK policy currently prohibits fully autonomous lethal weapons.

“The UK is well prepared to defend itself against threats and we are investing in drone technology, including safe and responsible AI-enabled capabilities. We will always maintain appropriate human involvement in weapons systems,” a Ministry of Defence spokesperson emphasized.

In a recent update to Parliament, Defence Secretary John Healey reported on the ongoing war in Ukraine, stating that Russia’s President Putin had “broken an Easter truce” and was “playing for time” by rejecting a full ceasefire.