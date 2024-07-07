UK’s defense secretary announces new military aid package for Ukraine

The UK’s new defense secretary has pledged to step up the UK’s support for Ukraine on a visit to Odesa, less than 48 hours after his appointment.

As reported by the Government of the United Kingdom on its official website.

Following a meeting with President Zelenskyy and discussions with his counterpart Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Defense Secretary John Healey announced that the UK would provide a new package of support to the country.

The additional support would include more artillery guns, a quarter of a million ammunition rounds and nearly 100 precision Brimstone missiles.

The Defense Secretary also pledged to fast-track military support committed for Ukraine in April to arrive within the next 100 days.

”During the visit, which coincided with Ukrainian celebrations of their annual navy day, the Defense Secretary confirmed that Britain’s steadfast commitment to Ukraine will be reinvigorated by the new government in Westminster,” the statement reads.

In the aftermath of the elections in the UK, Healey stated that ”there may have been a change in government, but the UK is united for Ukraine.”

”As the new Defense Secretary, I will ensure that we reinvigorate Britain’s support by stepping up supplies of vital military aid. Our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people is absolute, as is our resolve to confront Russian aggression and pursue Putin for his war crimes,” the British Defense Secretary said.

Furthermore, Healey said that ”this government is steadfast in our commitment to continue supplying military assistance and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes.”

Extra military aid to Ukraine

Upon taking office the Defense Secretary immediately asked for extra support to be provided to Ukraine which was readily available and meets their needs for the battlefield against Russia.

This new package includes:

A quarter of a million of 50 caliber ammunition

90 anti-armor Brimstone missiles

50 small military boats to support river and coastal operations

40 de-mining vehicles

10 AS-90 artillery guns

61 bulldozers to help build defensive positions

Support for previously gifted AS-90s, including 32 new barrels and critical spares which will help Ukraine fire another 60,000 155mm rounds

John Healey also directed officials to ensure that the promised package in April of military aid is accelerated and delivered in full to Ukraine within the next 100 days.

Earlier in May of this year, the UK already announced the largest military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes £500 million (almost $640 million in USD) in funding and vital equipment to bolster Ukraine’s defense against the ongoing Russian aggression.

Related: