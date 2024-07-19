Zelenskyy asks British PM to “show leadership” and allow Western weapons to strike deep into Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to demonstrate leadership by supporting Ukraine’s request for long-range weapons capable of striking targets within Russian territory, reports indicate.

According to The Guardian, during an address to the cabinet, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of lifting restrictions on Western weapons, saying, “If the restriction on Western weapons is lifted, it will help Kyiv to strengthen its defense and secure its frontline positions.” He added that “it is possible to destroy” areas in Russia where weapons are being concentrated.

Zelenskyy directly appealed to Starmer on the issue of long-range capability, saying, “We are still missing the main answer to this question” and urging the Prime Minister to “show your leadership.”

The Ukrainian president has previously argued that the ability to use Western weapons to strike into Russian territory is crucial for Ukraine’s defense against Moscow’s aggression.

The media reported before that the UK allowed the use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep inside Russia. However, the United Kingdom has clarified that it has not permitted Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory, contradicting earlier statements. This clarification has created an awkward diplomatic moment for Sir Keir Starmer.

According to reports, the UK government has suggested that deploying British missiles is ultimately a decision for Ukraine, provided international law is respected.

Following their meeting, both leaders shared updates on social media platform X. Starmer posted a photo of himself with Zelenskyy, describing the encounter as “an honour.”

Zelenskyy, in turn, detailed their discussion by writing, “Key topics included the frontline situation and the urgent need for long-range weapons to protect our people’s lives.”

The Ukrainian president also mentioned informing Starmer about Ukraine’s newly approved Maritime Security Strategy and their ongoing efforts to strengthen the Maritime Coalition.

On 18 July, Zelenskyy met with King Charles III. The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the British people and His Majesty’s government, emphasizing that the United Kingdom remains one of Ukraine’s closest and most important allies.

