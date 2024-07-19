NATO General: Ukraine now has great strategy for warfare

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, said that Ukraine currently has an “excellent strategy” for conducting the war against Russia, reports Voice of America.

Speaking at the Aspen Institute on 18 July, Cavoli emphasized the unpredictability of modern conflicts.

According to Cavoli, one of the challenges and one of the biggest lessons NATO can take from the war in Ukraine is that in modern wars, “you either win quickly or you’re in for a long haul full of unpredictable turns.”

The general highlighted that the war’s course would depend on the ability to “generate force.” He praised Ukraine’s current strategy, saying,

“Over the past few months, Ukrainians have focused on defending eastern territories, preventing Russia from freely using Crimea and southern Ukraine for attacks, maintaining their access to the Black Sea, and generating force. So, I think they have an excellent strategy. It’s just a matter of continuing to execute it.”

Cavoli stressed that a crucial part of Ukraine’s “force generation” now depends on EU and NATO countries. He called for increased production and accumulation of equipment, beyond what was anticipated two years ago.

Cavoli emphasized the conflict’s significance for global security by addressing concerns about continued support for Ukraine.

“The outcome of the fighting in Ukraine is vital to the future of European and world security,” he said.

The general warned against any illusions about the war’s end, predicting significant challenges with Russia post-conflict.

“At the end of the conflict in Ukraine, however, it ends, we will have a very big problem with Russia,” Cavoli said, describing a potentially aggressive and resentful Russia on NATO’s borders.

Cavoli also noted that the main challenge currently lies in manufacturing military equipment rather than finances. He commended European countries for their response to the security threat, stating, “This is not a show and not just rhetoric, it’s a real concern about the stability of the continent and the survival of their states.”

