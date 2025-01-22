NATO pledges continued Ukraine’s aid with or without Ramstein format, says Ukrainian deputy

Regardless of the future of meetings in Ramstein format, NATO will continue providing military assistance to Ukraine and strengthening its defense capabilities, states Yehor Cherniev, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The Ramstein format, established in 2022, has facilitated discussions among defense ministers from over 50 countries to coordinate military assistance to Ukraine amid the war with Russia. The most recent meeting, held on 9 January 2025, marked the 25th gathering under this format, which has been instrumental in delivering essential military support to Ukraine. Concerns have been raised about whether the Ramstein meetings will continue in their current form if US President Donald Trump decides to withdraw US participation.

Cherniev says that during a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, the Ukrainian delegation received important reassurances from their foreign counterparts.

“Regardless of what the future holds for the ‘Ramstein’ format, NATO will continue supporting us with military aid and bolstering our defense capabilities,” he claims.

Cherniev also emphasizes that despite some partners’ positions, Ukraine and NATO are effectively moving closer through the implementation of joint programs and plans.

“Support for Ukraine will persist, as will our path to the West,” the deputy concluded.

Earlier, Major General Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine Situation Center at the German Defense Ministry, said Russia’s military buildup extends beyond its current needs in Ukraine, potentially posing a “serious military threat” to NATO by 2028. The expansion includes significant weapons production, troop recruitment, and international military cooperation.

German security sources note that Russia currently produces approximately 3,000 glide bombs monthly, weighing up to three tons depending on the model, along with thousands of UMPB D precision glide bombs with ranges up to 100 kilometers.

Related: