Russian guided bomb hits private home in Kupyansk

A Russian guided bomb struck a private residence in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring four people. Three more individuals may be trapped under the debris.

“Kupiansk is under heavy Russian fire,” reported Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said.

The attack occurred at approximately 6:20 pm when Russian forces launched a KAB (guided aerial bomb) at the residential building.

“As a result of the shelling, four people were injured: a 25-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and women aged 52 and 73,” Synehubov said.

“Preliminary information suggests three more people may be located under the rubble,” he added.

The residential area continues to face intense bombardment according to regional authorities.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

