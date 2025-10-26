Russia expands range of its glide bombs — Ukraine says it can shoot them down

Russia has started launching jet-powered guided bombs with jet engines against Ukrainian cities deeper behind the lines. According to Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of Ukraine’s Air Force Command, these weapons have recently appeared over Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Poltava oblasts. Speaking on Suspilne, Ihnat said the bombs are being used in isolated cases as Russia checks how effectively Ukraine’s air defense can react.

This comes amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, during which Russia continues launching dozens or even hundreds of explosive drones daily at Ukrainian cities. Moscow also uses glide bombs capable of striking rear areas not far behind the frontline, such as Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Pokrovsk, and others. In recent attacks, these bombs have reached deeper into Ukrainian territory, hitting areas farther from the combat line.

Ihnat explained that the jet-powered bombs are launched from Su-34 aircraft and share flight parameters with cruise missiles, allowing Ukrainian air defense to target them. On 24 October, Air Command “South” confirmed the interception of two long-range guided bombs, while a third fell in an open field without causing damage.

Ihnat urged Ukrainians not to panic, noting that the new bombs do not yet pose a major threat. He said Russia is experimenting with many aerial weapons, but Ukraine, together with international partners, continues improving its own defense technology.

Regional authorities in Odesa described the attack as a serious new challenge. Odesa Oblast head Oleh Kiper said such strikes present significant danger to civilians and infrastructure. Still, Ukraine’s forces report no casualties or major destruction from the latest incidents.

Russia expands range and production of longer range guided bombs

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) earlier said that Russia has started serial production of upgraded guided bombs with unified planning and correction modules, known as the Grom-1 and Grom-2. Their strike range reaches 150–200 km.

On 24 October, Russian forces used jet-powered guided bombs against Odesa Oblast for the first time.

Before the Odesa strike, Russia had already used similar weapons in attacks on Mykolaiv on 16 October and on Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast on 18 October. The latter bomb reportedly traveled about 130 km. Ukrainian officials see these strikes as part of Moscow’s efforts to refine new munitions for long-range precision attacks.