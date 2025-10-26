Kyiv mother and daughter hid in the bathroom to survive — smoke killed them instead as Russia hit their home

Overnight on 26 October, Russians killed three people, including a 19-year-old woman and her 46-year-old mother, and injured 31 civilians, among them seven children, in Kyiv. Their attacks in other regions left at least five more civilians dead and 18 injured, local authorities reported. Russia launched 101 strike drones overnight, and Ukraine’s Air Force said it destroyed or suppressed 90 of them.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia continues daily terror attacks aimed at breaking Ukrainians’ will to resist. Its long-range drones strike cities across the country every night, hitting residential buildings, power plants, railways, and other civilian infrastructure.

Kyiv under fire for the second night

For the second consecutive night, Russia targeted residential neighborhoods in Kyiv. A kamikaze drone hit a nine-story apartment building in the Desnianskyi district, collapsing floors between levels and sparking multiple fires.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said the Russian attack on Kyiv injured 31 civilians in total, seven of them children. Three people were killed, including a young 19-year-old woman and her 46-year-old mother, the Interior Ministry reported.

A woman from the nine-storey apartment building hit by a Russian Shahed drone in Kyiv said the mother and daughter who died had been hiding in the bathroom of their apartment on the fifth floor, where they suffocated.

Russian drones killed three people in Kyiv overnight — a 19-year-old woman, her 46-year-old mother, and another victim still awaiting identification. Another 31 civilians, including 7 children, sustained injuries.



According to the Emergency Service, rescuers evacuated dozens of residents, pulling several people from burning homes. Over 100 rescuers and police officers, supported by more than 20 emergency vehicles, worked through the night to extinguish the fires and clear the rubble. Search operations ended with no more people found under the debris.

Residents described the night to Suspilne as terrifying.

“There was heavy smoke, everything flew apart. It was very scary,” said Yelyzaveta, whose fifth-floor apartment balcony burned down. “We barely escaped, my child, husband, and dog. We were breathing through wet towels.”

Another resident, Illia, said he heard “the sound of a Shahed, then a powerful explosion” and saw firefighters rescuing a small girl from the building.

Several other districts of the capital were also hit. In the Obolonskyi district, debris from a drone struck a 16-story apartment building, shattering windows but causing no casualties. In the Darnytskyi district, fragments damaged fences and a car in a private residential area.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Russia’s goal was to cause maximum civilian suffering.

“Russia strikes residential quarters so that as many civilians as possible are harmed. The enemy’s tactic is terror, the goal is pain and suffering,” he wrote. He added that psychologists had already provided assistance to about 150 people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 100 drones were launched by Russia during the night, targeting ordinary apartment buildings.

“Every Russian strike is an attempt to inflict as much damage as possible on normal life,” he said, adding that Ukraine continues to defend itself on all fronts and praised new sanctions imposed by the EU and the US against Russia.

Other Russian attacks across Ukraine

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russians killed a 63-year-old man and injured another person when they bombed the village of Rivnopillia in the Huliaipole community, regional head Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, two civilians were killed and one injured in Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka and the Kostiantynivka community, according to Suspilne Donbas.

In Kherson Oblast, three civilians were injured in Russian artillery and drone attacks. A Russian drone dropped an explosive on a woman in Kherson, causing shrapnel and head injuries, while a 71-year-old woman in Antonivka was wounded after stepping on Russian explosives, the oblast administration said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked with missiles, drones, and artillery, killing two people and injuring eight, regional authorities reported.

In Kharkiv, a family of five, including two children, suffered acute stress reactions after a drone attack late in the evening, according to Suspilne Kharkiv.

Russia also attacked Sumy Oblast with drones, guided bombs, and rocket systems but caused no civilian casualties.

In Chernihiv, a drone strike hit a company’s premises, setting a truck on fire, but no injuries were reported.

Air Force: 90 out of 101 drones destroyed

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia attacked overnight from multiple directions, including Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and the occupied Hvardiyiske airfield in Crimea. Around 60 of the 101 Russian drones were explosive Shaheds, alongside decoy Gerbera and other types. Ukrainian aviation, air defense, and mobile fire units intercepted or suppressed 90 of them.

Debris and direct hits were recorded at several locations, including in Kyiv.

The Air Force warned that several Russian drones were still in the air at the time of reporting, around 9:00.