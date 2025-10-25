Russian missiles hit kindergarten and kill rescuer in overnight strikes across Ukraine

Russia launched strikes across Ukraine overnight on 25 October, including a double-tap attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that killed a rescue worker responding to the initial strike - a tactic that violates Geneva Conventions protections for emergency responders.
The assault also damaged a kindergarten in Kyiv and killed at four people in total, with ballistic missiles and drones hitting residential areas.
The Russians launched nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles, along with 62 drones, approximately 40 of which were Iranian-deisgned Shaheds, according to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Air defense systems shot down or suppressed four ballistic missiles and 50 drones across the north, south, and east of the country by 09:00 a.m. However, five ballistic missiles and 12 strike drones hit 11 locations, with debris falling at four additional sites.
Kyiv hit by ballistic missiles, two civilians killed
The capital sustained a ballistic missile attack that killed two people and wounded 10 residents, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko.
The strikes hit Desnyanskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Darnytskyi districts, with a kindergarten in Dniprovskyi district among the damaged structures.
Missile debris fell on open ground in some areas, damaging window glass in buildings, while a non-residential building caught fire at another location, according to the State Emergency Service.
A crater formed between apartment buildings in Darnytskyi district. Three of the wounded were hospitalized to city medical facilities.
One rescuer killed in double-tap strike
Two people died in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including Master Sergeant Oleksandr Yehorychev, a driver of the 37th State Fire and Rescue Unit, according to the State Emergency Service.
Yehorychev was killed during a repeated Russian missile strike on Petropavlivska community in Synelnykivskyi district on the evening of 24 October. He was extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian drone strike when he came under the repeated missile fire and received severe injuries.
Another rescuer was wounded in the same strike. A woman also died, and seven people sustained injuries.
The attacks damaged two fire and rescue vehicles, residential buildings, and shops.
Kamikaze drones also struck Pokrovsk community in the region, destroying a residential building and sparking a fire.