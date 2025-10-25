Russian missiles hit kindergarten and kill rescuer in overnight strikes across Ukraine

Russia launched strikes across Ukraine overnight on 25 October, including a double-tap attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that killed a rescue worker responding to the initial strike - a tactic that violates Geneva Conventions protections for emergency responders.

The assault also damaged a kindergarten in Kyiv and killed at four people in total, with ballistic missiles and drones hitting residential areas.

The Russians launched nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles, along with 62 drones, approximately 40 of which were Iranian-deisgned Shaheds, according to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense systems shot down or suppressed four ballistic missiles and 50 drones across the north, south, and east of the country by 09:00 a.m. However, five ballistic missiles and 12 strike drones hit 11 locations, with debris falling at four additional sites.

Russia attacks Ukraine and its civilians daily as part of a broader military strategy aimed at weakening Ukraine's resistance and inflicting psychological pressure. Despite Moscow's denials of deliberately targeting civilians, most attacks strike civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools, and energy infrastructure. The intent behind these actions includes terrorizing the population to undermine morale, create chaos, and pressure both local authorities and the central government.

The Russian strikes in Kyiv hit residential and non-residential buildings across three districts, killing one person and wounding 10 on 25 October. Photo: State Emergency Service

Kyiv hit by ballistic missiles, two civilians killed

The capital sustained a ballistic missile attack that killed two people and wounded 10 residents, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko.

The strikes hit Desnyanskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Darnytskyi districts, with a kindergarten in Dniprovskyi district among the damaged structures.

A Russian ballistic missile tore a crater between apartment buildings in Kyiv during an overnight attack on 25 October.



The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kyiv:

♦️1 person killed

♦️10 people wounded

♦️3 people hospitalized

♦️kindergarten damaged

♦️shattered windows and… pic.twitter.com/oEN0SdCXq8 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 25, 2025

Missile debris fell on open ground in some areas, damaging window glass in buildings, while a non-residential building caught fire at another location, according to the State Emergency Service.

A crater formed between apartment buildings in Darnytskyi district. Three of the wounded were hospitalized to city medical facilities.

A crater formed between residential buildings in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district after a Russian ballistic missile strike during the overnight attack on 25 October 2025. Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine

One rescuer killed in double-tap strike

Two people died in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including Master Sergeant Oleksandr Yehorychev, a driver of the 37th State Fire and Rescue Unit, according to the State Emergency Service.

Yehorychev was killed during a repeated Russian missile strike on Petropavlivska community in Synelnykivskyi district on the evening of 24 October. He was extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian drone strike when he came under the repeated missile fire and received severe injuries.

Master Sergeant Oleksandr Yehorychev was killed on 24 October 2025, during a repeated Russian missile strike on Petropavlivska community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. He was extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian drone strike when he came under the second attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

Another rescuer was wounded in the same strike. A woman also died, and seven people sustained injuries.

A Repeated Russian missile strike killed one rescuer and wounded another on 25 October while they were extinguishing a fire from an initial drone strike. Photos: State Emergency Service

The attacks damaged two fire and rescue vehicles, residential buildings, and shops.

Kamikaze drones also struck Pokrovsk community in the region, destroying a residential building and sparking a fire.