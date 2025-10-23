Russia kills firefighter in Kharkiv double-tap attack and strikes Kyiv’s Brodsky Synagogue—both hit in 130-drone overnight assault

Russia launched a 130-drone assault overnight on 22-23 October, killing one person and wounding 17 others across multiple regions. The attacks targeted civilian infrastructure including a historic synagogue, a railway station, and emergency responders, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting 92 enemy aircraft by morning.

The attack is part of Russia’s daily drone strikes targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. Recently, Russia has increasingly struck railway facilities and rolling stock, while resuming its campaign against the energy grid to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heating this winter.

Kyiv under attack

Russian forces targeted the capital with drones overnight on 23 October, injuring nine people and damaging buildings across three districts. The attacks hit residential buildings, a school, a kindergarten, and a historic synagogue, with fires breaking out at multiple locations.

The most significant damage occurred in Podilskyi district. Debris from downed drones caused fires in three residential buildings and damaged cars in several courtyards, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported. Blast waves shattered windows in multiple buildings, with over 40 windows blown out at one school and partial window damage at a kindergarten. Debris fell near the synagogue.

Nine people were injured in total as of 11 a.m., Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said. Eight were wounded in Podilskyi district, according to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office. An 18-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were in serious condition. Five injured people required hospitalization while two received outpatient treatment, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

A drone directly hit the 15th floor of a residential building in Obolonskyi district, Tkachenko said. "In Obolonskyi district, a drone simply flew into the 15th floor of a residential building, in Desnyaskyi—the same direct hit on the 21st floor," he wrote. Blast waves damaged windows in one residential building in Obolonskyi district.

Damage was also recorded in Desnyaskyi district where a multi-story building was hit. Bomb disposal experts removed unexploded drones from an apartment and balcony in Kyiv, Suspilne reported.

Russians hit synagogue

The Brodsky Synagogue in Podil sustained damage during the attack. Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Asman shared footage of the aftermath, noting the strike occurred near where people usually gather for prayer. The attack damaged the synagogue's façade, the roof, and interior spaces, the local authorities said.

The Brodsky Orthodox Jewish synagogue was built in 1898.

Kharkiv rescuer killed in double-tap strike

Russian forces launched a double-tap attack in Zelenyi Hai village, Velykyi Burluk hromada, Kupiansk district. Firefighter Yurii Chystikov died when Russian forces struck rescuers a second time as they extinguished a blaze from the initial drone impact, the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast reported.

"During the firefighting operation caused by an enemy drone strike in Zelenyi Hai village, Russian terrorists struck again where rescuers were working. The enemy strike took the life of a rescuer, five of his colleagues were injured," the agency said.

Chystikov commanded a unit of the 43rd State Fire and Rescue Department of the 4th State Fire and Rescue Unit of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast. He left behind a daughter, Suspilne reported.

Russian drone hits Sumy railway station

Russian forces struck a railway station in Sumy around 3 a.m. on 23 October. The attack injured two railway workers and one civilian woman, local authorities reported.

A 35-year-old man was hospitalized, and a 28-year-old man received aid on site, the Sumy City Military Administration said. A 32-year-old woman was also injured in the Sumy hromada due to the drone attack, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The strike damaged rolling stock and railway infrastructure. Two workers of the locomotive crew were hospitalized for examination, Ukrzaliznytsia said. Contact network voltage was absent in certain sections.

Air Force reports intercepting 92 drones

Russia attacked with 130 strike drones of Shahed, Gerbera and other types overnight on 23 October from 7 p.m. on 22 October. The Russians launched aircraft from Kursk, Millierovo, Shatalovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Chauda in occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian Air Force said. Around 80 of them were Shahed long-range kamikaze drones.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and drone systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled the air attack.

Air defenses shot down or suppressed 92 enemy drones in the north and east of the country by 8:30 a.m., the Air Force reported.

The attack recorded 25 strike drone hits at 11 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at 11 locations.

The attack was continuing as of 8:44 a.m. with several Russian drones in airspace, the Air Force said.