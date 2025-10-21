Support us on Patreon
Russia hit a Ukrainian city with 20 drones in daylight — four civilians killed, child among wounded

Novhorod-Siverskyi was hit around 15:40, with officials confirming the drone barrage caused injuries of varying severity, including at least one in critical condition.
byYuri Zoria
21/10/2025
Aftermath of the mass Russian Shahed drone strike on Novhorod-Siverskyi, a Ukrainian city near the Russian border in Chernihiv Oblast, on 21 October 2025. Photo: Viacheslav Chaus.
A Russian drone strike hit the northern Ukrainian city of Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv Oblast, in the afternoon on 21 October, killing four civilians and injuring seven others. Local authorities confirmed that approximately 20 Shahed drones were involved in the attack. Russia's Shaheds can carry up to 90 kilograms of explosives.

Russia carries out massive explosive drone attacks every night to make shooting them down harder. The daytime strike, however, highlights weak air defense in the area. These terror attacks deliberately target residential areas, aiming to cause mass civilian casualties. In recent weeks, Russia has resumed its campaign against the power grid as the cold season approaches, seeking to leave Ukrainian civilians without electricity and heating.

Daytime strike with civilian casualties

At 15:44, Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi City Military Administration, confirmed the mass attack on his Facebook page and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Novhorod-Siverskyi lies not far from Russia's Bryansk Oblast.

Later, the head of Chernihiv Oblast, Viacheslav Chaus, reported about 20 confirmed Shahed drone strikes. The attack killed two men and two women, all civilians. Seven people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl who was transported to the oblast children's hospital. One person was in serious condition, while the others suffered moderate injuries.

Chaus expressed condolences to the victims' families and noted that there was significant destruction across the city.

Suspilne confirmed the casualties, citing Ivan Ishchenko, head of the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv Oblast. He reported four civilian deaths and a rising number of injuries following the Shahed drone strikes on Novhorod-Siverskyi.

Last night, Russia's 49 Shaheds and two missiles damaged energy infrastructure in northern Chernihiv Oblast, causing local blackouts.

Read also

