Russia conducts sabotage, reconnaissance operations in border communities of Chernihiv, Sumy oblasts, increases border minefields as Ukraine inflicts losses on Russian troops.
by Yuri Zoria
21/05/2024
1 minute read
military russia ramps up border provocations chernihiv sumy oblasts northern ukraine situation 21 may 2024 map liveuamap
Situation in Ukraine as of 21 May 2024. Map: liveuamap.
Military: Russia ramps up border provocations in Chernihiv, Sumy oblasts in northern Ukraine

Russians are conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities on the border with northern Ukraine’s Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts and increasing the density of minefields along the state border. This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lyhovii on Ukrainian TV, according to Ukrinform.

Shortly after Russia launched a new offensive on northern Kharkiv Oblast to stretch Ukraine’s thin reserves, top Ukrainian intelligence general Kyrylo Budanov warned that Russia is likely to initiate another offensive further north, particularly targeting Sumy Oblast.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of Russia, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine,” the spokesman said.

At the same time, he said, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on Russian troops, depleting the enemy along the entire contact line.

The General Staff spokesman also informed that the operational situation in other northern sectors, Volyn and Polissia bordering Belarus, remained unchanged.

There are no signs of enemy offensive groups forming,” he stressed.

