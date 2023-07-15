Ukraine recovers Russian T-72 tank from Desna River in Chernihiv Oblast

Russian T-72B3 recovered from Desna River in CHernihiv Oblast. Photo: FB/UA State Special Transport Service
According to a report by the Special Transport Service, the tank was recovered from Desna River near Shestovytsia village by its sapper divers and specialists of diving and rescue units together with the military of the Operational Command North. The tank sank a year ago during an unsuccessful Russian attempt to cross the Desna.
The tank has “no significant external damage” and will be delivered for further restoration and will be put back into service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Service says that during the fighting near Chernihiv, Russian troops repeatedly attempted to transfer their units across the Desna River near the village of Shestovytsia, but were defeated. Russian forces retreated from Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts in late Mach 2022 a month into the all-out war.
