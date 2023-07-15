Ukraine recovers Russian T-72 tank from Desna River in Chernihiv Oblast

Russian T-72B3 recovered from Desna River in CHernihiv Oblast. Photo: FB/UA State Special Transport Service

Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service has recovered a Russian tank from a river in Chernihiv Oblast and plans to transfer it to the Armed Forces for restoration and further use.

According to a report by the Special Transport Service, the tank was recovered from Desna River near Shestovytsia village by its sapper divers and specialists of diving and rescue units together with the military of the Operational Command North. The tank sank a year ago during an unsuccessful Russian attempt to cross the Desna.

The tank has “no significant external damage” and will be delivered for further restoration and will be put back into service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Service says that during the fighting near Chernihiv, Russian troops repeatedly attempted to transfer their units across the Desna River near the village of Shestovytsia, but were defeated. Russian forces retreated from Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts in late Mach 2022 a month into the all-out war.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Chernihiv Oblast, tank