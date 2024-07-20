Eng
A Russian air attack left 541 settlements without power, prompting scheduled power outages, and necessitating electricity imports from neighboring countries.
Yuri Zoria
20/07/2024
2 minute read
a power grid
A technician looks at a power line in Ukraine. Illustrative image by UkrInform
Russian attack leaves 541 Ukrainian settlements without power

Last night’s Russian air attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and technical issues have resulted in widespread power outages affecting 541 settlements across the country, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.

The ministry reports that scheduled hourly power outages are in effect from 06:00 to 24:00. To compensate for the energy deficit, Ukraine is importing electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary with a maximum capacity of 1,385 MW. No electricity exports are taking place.

Russian attack

In the early hours of 20 July, Russia launched an air attack on Ukraine using Iskander missiles and drones.

Ukraine destroys 13/17 Russian drones during nighttime attack

  • In Poltava Oblast, equipment at a high-voltage substation was shut down during an air raid alert, leading to power outages on several overhead lines, substations, and household consumers. A fire broke out at the substation but was extinguished. Some consumers have been partially reconnected using backup schemes.
  • In Sumy Oblast, a drone attack on a high-voltage substation caused a fire, resulting in equipment shutdown and loss of the substation’s own power needs. The fire has been extinguished.
  • In Chernihiv Oblast, a drone attack led to equipment shutdown at a high-voltage substation, causing power outages at several substations, household consumers, and one enterprise. A fire at the substation was discovered and extinguished. Consumers have been partially reconnected.
  • In Kharkiv Oblast, combat actions caused a high-voltage overhead line to shut down, but consumers were not disconnected.

Emergency

In Donetsk Oblast, ventilation equipment stopped at one of the mines while 33 workers were underground. All workers were safely evacuated to the surface.

The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that power outages are not planned for critical infrastructure facilities and enterprises that import over 80% of their electricity needs.

