Ukraine destroys 13/17 Russian drones during nighttime attack

Russian forces launched a missile and drone attack on Ukrainian regions overnight. Ukraine intercepted 13 out of 16 drones. No casualties were reported, yet energy infrastructure was damaged in Sumy Oblast.
by Yuri Zoria
20/07/2024
Shahed-136 drone in the skies over Kyiv, October 2022. Photo: mil.in.ua
Russian forces launched a series of missile and drone attacks on multiple Ukrainian regions overnight on 20 July. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia used four Iskander missiles and 17 drones in the assault.

“Overnight on 20 July 2024, the enemy struck with 3 Iskander-M ground-launched ballistic missiles ([from] Voronezh Oblast, Russia), one Iskander-K cruise missile, 16 Shahed strike UAVs ([from] Kursk Oblast, Russia), and used one UAV of an unspecified type,” the Air Force wrote.

According to the report, Ukrainian defense forces successfully intercepted 13 out of the Russian drones, including 12 Shahed one-way attack drones and one unidentified UAV. The attacks targeted Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv oblasts.

In Kyiv, the debris of a Russian drone were reported to have fallen in the Solomyanskyi district. The Kyiv City Military Administration stated that there was no immediate information about damage or casualties, and the situation was being clarified.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces attacked an energy infrastructure object in the Konotop district with a Shahed drone. Air defense forces managed to destroy one of the drones. Emergency services were working to mitigate the consequences of the attack and conduct repair operations.

Last night, air raid alerts were activated in Kyiv and several other regions as the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of Russian  kamikaze drones towards the area. Explosions were heard in Kyiv and the surrounding oblast as air defense systems engaged the incoming threats.

