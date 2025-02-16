Russian drone attack injures civilian in Mykolaiv, missiles target Odesa

Russian forces launched a large-scale overnight air assault on multiple Ukrainian regions, using almost 150 long-range attack drones and two ballistic missiles. Some UAVs breached defenses, causing damage and injuries. Mykolaiv suffered a civilian injury and infrastructure damage, while Odesa Oblast was targeted by ballistic missiles.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Mykolaiv attack

Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA) head Vitaliy Kim said last night, nine Shahed drones were intercepted, but others bypassed defenses, causing injuries and structural damage. A 64-year-old man was wounded, while critical infrastructure, five apartment buildings, shops, and offices were damaged. Fires broke out, requiring an emergency response.

At 00:34, air raid alerts were activated in Mykolaiv Oblast. By 00:47, explosions were reported, continuing until 02:00, when the alert was lifted, Suspilne reported.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych stated that municipal teams had begun clearing debris and assisting affected residents.

Part of larger air assault

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russian forces launched 143 drones, including Shahed long-range one-way attack drones and decoy UAVs. The drones were deployed from Oryol, Bryansk, and Shatalovo launch sites in Russia.

The report states Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 95 drones, while 46 drones lost radar contact, meaning safely crashed. The report’s figures suggest that at least two drones might have reached their targets.

The air defense response involved aviation units, surface-to-air missile systems, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups. The attack caused damage in four regions – Kyiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts, according to the report.

As of 09:00, confirmed interceptions included Shahed drones downed over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv Oblasts, according to the Ukraine Air Force morning report.

Additionally, two ballistic missiles were launched from Russian-occupied Crimea toward Odesa Oblast, the Air Force reported. According to Ukraine’s Southern Air Command, the two missiles were Iskander-Ms.

Suspilen says air raid alerts in Odesa Oblast were active from 04:29 to 04:55. Monitoring channels indicated that the missiles were directed toward Odesa’s Zatoka, but no immediate details on casualties or structural damage have been confirmed.

