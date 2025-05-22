Kherson woman killed, 26 injured in Russia’s air and artillery strikes

Support us on Patreon
In several oblasts, including Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy, Russians targeted civilian homes and infrastructure with drones, bombs, artillery, and missiles.
byYuri Zoria
22/05/2025
Aftermath of Russia’s attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 21-22 May 2025. Photo: Telegram/Vadym Filashkin
Over the past 24 hours, Russia continued attacks on Ukrainian civilian areas, using long-range explosive drones, missiles, aerial bombs, and artillery. The attacks killed at least one elderly woman, and injured dozens others across several regions of Ukraine, according to local authorities.

Russia continues nightly strikes with long-range kamikaze drones, alongside ongoing day-and-night attacks using artillery and short-range UAVs. These strikes frequently hit civilian homes, energy facilities, schools, and hospitals. Frontline cities like Kherson are repeatedly targeted, often causing civilian casualties.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that in the early hours of 22 May, Russia launched a major aerial assault using one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 long-range drones, including Shahed explsive UAVs and decoy drones. The attack originated from Russia’s Taganrog, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and from Chаuda in occupied Crimea.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, “112 enemy UAVs” were neutralized: 74 were shot down by air defense fire, while 38 were suppressed or lost due to electronic warfare systems. The Air Force’s data suggest that at least 16 drones may have reached their intended targets.

The enemy attack affected Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv oblasts,” the Air Force said.

Kyiv: Drone debris hits school, no casualties

While Ukraine’s Air Force did not list Kyiv among targeted regions, Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in the city around 7:40 a.m. Kyiv’s City Military Administration confirmed that debris from a Russian drone fell on a school in the Darnytskyi district. No casualties or fires were reported.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Industrial damage but no injuries

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration reported that 11 drones were shot down. A large drone strike damaged an industrial facility in Pavlohrad, igniting several fires that were extinguished by emergency services. A yard structure and power line were also hit. Authorities stated that no civilians were injured. Russian drones also targeted the Nikopol, Marhanets, and Synelnykove areas with short-range drones.

Kharkiv: Explosions and civilian trauma

At around 01:30 a.m., explosions occurred in Kharkiv, as reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Suspile said that Russia targeted the city’s Kholodnohirskyi district. Later, Terekhov confirmed eight detached houses were damaged and two people were injured with acute stress reactions. The State Emergency Service later added that three women were affected.

Kherson: Fatalities and multiple civilian injuries from Russian attacks

According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, 11 people were injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian attacks over the course of the past 24 hours.

On the morning of 22 May, Russian artillery fire killed an 85-year-old woman inside her home in Kherson, according to the Regional Prosecutor’s Office. The law enforcement confirmed her death and initiated a pre-trial investigation into a war crime by Russian forces.

The oblast administration reported more civilian injuries this morning:

  • A 58-year-old man injured during an earlier strike on Kherson came to the hospital with an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to the forearm.
  • A 34-year-old woman in Bilozerka, wounded the previous day by a Russian drone strike while inside a shop, sought medical help with an explosive injury and concussion.
  • Two civilians—a 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman—were injured at around 08:00 on 22 May in Komyshany during another Russian UAV attack. Both sustained explosive injuries and concussions and are being treated as outpatients.

Donetsk Oblast: Russian drone and bomb attacks cause widespread injuries

The Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported eight civilians wounded on 21 May: five in Kostiantynivka and three in Berestok. Russian forces dropped six aerial bombs on Myrnohrad, damaging 12 homes. Kostiantynivka was also hit by seven bombs and three drone attacks, followed by MLRS fire, injuring five people. 

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 495 strikes in one day

Local authorities confirmed 495 Russian “attacks” – meaning idividual strikes – on 13 frontline settlements during 21–22 May with no civilian casualties. Six aerial bomb strikes targeted Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Chervone, and Novodarivka. An additional 303 FPV drones and other artillery strikes were reported across the region. 

Sumy Oblast: Dozens of strikes, no casualties

From 21 to 22 May, Russian forces conducted over 70 attacks on 29 settlements in 14 communities in Sumy Oblast, particularly in Sumy and Shostka districts. More than 30 multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) strikes and 30 VOG drops from drones were recorded. Authorities confirmed no injuries or deaths.

 

