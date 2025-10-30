Power grid targeted as Russia fired 653 drones and 52 missiles in overnight terror attack on Ukraine

Last night, Russia launched a massive overnight drone and missile barrage that targeted Ukraine’s power grid and civilian infrastructure. While air defenses prevented a majority of the threats from reaching their targets, the attack caused damage — with fatalities, blackouts, and destroyed infrastructure in several regions. The attack killed at least two people, injured nearly 20 — including children.

During the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Moscow launches dozens — sometimes hundreds, like it did last night — of long-range explosive drones each night. In recent weeks, Russia has shifted the focus of its terror air assaults from residential areas to Ukraine’s energy grid, aiming to deprive Ukrainians of electricity and heating as winter approaches.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assault as a continuation of Russia’s "terror" war against civilian life and called for new sanctions against Russia.

Power grid hit as Russia unleashes air and missile barrage

The combined Russian attack began late on 29 October and continued into the morning of 30 October. Ukrainian monitoring channels tracked waves of Shahed explosive drones entering airspace starting at 17:04, with the first explosions reported in Chernihiv. Hours later, missiles were launched from various platforms, including air-, sea-, and land-based systems. Russian forces employed ballistic, cruise, and aeroballistic missiles, including Kinzhal and Kalibr types.

Air alerts were active across most of Ukraine overnight, and explosions were heard in multiple oblasts, including Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kyiv. The Zaporizhzhia attack lasted several hours, with drones preceding ballistic strikes.

emergency shutdowns across most oblasts due to direct hits or threat of strikes to energy infrastructure. Scheduled hourly Ukrenergo reported . Scheduled hourly outages and industrial consumption limits were introduced on 30 October. In some cities, partial power restoration began by morning

Air Force reports 705 threats tracked, 623 neutralized

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that from 19:00 on 29 October, Russia launched a complex combined aerial attack involving 705 total air threats: 653 drones and 52 missiles of various types.

Intercepted or suppressed aerial threats included:

592 drones, including Shahed and Gerbera types;

7 Kalibr cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-K cruise missile;

21 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59/69 guided aviation missiles.

Air Force units said at least 16 missiles and 63 drones struck targets directly across 20 locations, with debris falling in another 19 sites. Three missiles were lost from radar and their impacts are being investigated.

Zelenskyy: Russia continues "terror war" against civilians

President Zelenskyy addressed the attack in a statement, confirming hits on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens were injured and two people killed. The Russian attack critically injured a seven-year-old boy in Ladiyzhyn, Vinnytsia Oblast, the President reported.

“Russia continues its terrorist war against life,” Zelenskyy said, calling for increased pressure on Moscow, including sanctions targeting oil, gas, and finance sectors, and secondary sanctions against those who sponsor the war.

He added that Ukraine expects the United States, Europe, and G7 countries not to ignore Moscow’s intent to destroy everything.

Zaporizhzhia: Dormitory destroyed, two dead, 17 injured

Zaporizhzhia was among the most severely hit oblasts. Russian forces struck the city with both missiles and drones over several hours overnight, hitting five apartment buildings and several one-family homes, according to local authorities.

One Russian missile hit a dormitory, destroying multiple floors. Rescue teams recovered the body of a 62-year-old man identified by his sister.

"A woman recognized her brother’s house in a news report and began trying to reach him by phone. She later rushed to the scene, where, during the recovery of the body, she identified her brother," Suspilne wrote.

Later, the rescuers pulled another victim from the rubble.

According to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, five apartment buildings and several private houses were damaged. In total, 17 people were injured, including six children.

Infrastructure facilities were also hit, and fires broke out in residential areas. A criminal investigation for war crimes has been launched.

Kyiv Oblast: some 60 drones downed, woman injured

Kyiv Oblast came under a mass drone attack, with air defenses shooting down around 60 Shahed drones, the oblast administration reported. No damage to critical infrastructure was reported, but a 35-year-old woman in Boryspil was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Cherkasy Oblast: Farm fire, homes damaged, no injuries

In Cherkasy Oblast, drones and missiles targeted Zvenyhorod area, the oblast authorities said. Drone debris damaged a power line and several civilian homes, and caused a fire at a farm building. One animal was killed in the blaze. Authorities confirmed no civilian injuries.

According to regional officials, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 12 drones and one missile over the oblast.

Dnipro: Power outage delays trains

Explosions were reported in Dnipro and surrounding areas. The local power grid suffered significant disruptions, forcing Ukrainian Railways to switch to backup locomotives. At least 11 passenger trains were delayed due to the outage, according to Suspilne.

Rivne Oblast: Infrastructure damaged, no casualties

Russian air attacks targeted infrastructure in Rivne Oblast. Local officials said civilian facilities sustained minor damage. There were no injuries.

Ukrainian Air Force monitoring channels reported possible launches of Kinzhal missiles toward Rivne, and drone activity was recorded in the southern parts of the oblast.

Lviv Oblast: Energy facilities and homes damaged

Lviv Oblast suffered hits to two energy infrastructure sites as part of the overnight attack. The regional military administration confirmed power outages and introduced hourly shutdown schedules. Several private buildings and a vehicle in the town of Khodoriv were also damaged.

Authorities said repairs were underway and heating season preparation was not interrupted due to backup systems.

Chernivtsi Oblast: Missile debris damages power line

In Chernivtsi Oblast, three Russian cruise missiles were detected in the airspace. One was shot down, and its debris damaged a power line in Novoselytsia community. No injuries were reported.

Odesa Oblast: Energy worker injured, 26,900 homes lose power

A strike on an energy facility in Odesa Oblast injured one energy worker, who received medical treatment. Damage was described as “significant” by DTEK energy company. About 26,900 households temporarily lost power, while critical infrastructure was restored using backup generators.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 22 drones downed, missile hits Dnipro, fires in Synelnykove district

The oblast administration reported that air defenses shot down 22 Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

A Russian missile targeted an enterprise in Dnipro. Drone strikes hit Synelnykove district, causing fires and damaging infrastructure and private houses. In Nikopol district, Russian forces used FPV drones and artillery against several communities.

The authorities reported no casualties in the region.

Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts: continued Russian attacks, civilian casualties reported

Russian forces continued shelling and bombing Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts, according to local authorities.